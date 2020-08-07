Advertisement

Lawmakers and laid-off workers call on Congress to fund COVID-19 recovery resources in Maine

Nearly 80,000 Mainers filed for unemployment last week.
(Allegra Zamore)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A group of lawmakers, advocates and laid-off workers are calling on Congress to fund COVID-19 recovery resources in Maine.

Bonus unemployment benefits for laid-off workers during the pandemic expired at the end of July.

In a news conference today several Maine residents discussed the importance of unemployment benefits in supporting local small businesses. 

This comes after nearly 80,000 Mainers filed for unemployment last week.

Among the advocates was Micki Whelan who’s owned her own jewelry company for over 35 years.

“We can now see the domino effect of how this is working,” Whelan said. “This isn’t about the individual, this is about a much larger picture in the state and there’s a fatigue, there’s a mental fatigue and now there’s a financial fatigue that doesn’t have to be there.” 

Brittany Bugaj, who is a wedding photographer, was also in attendance. She is worried about how this will affect Maine’s wedding industry.

“The wedding industry here is primarily made up of small businesses with a small amount of employees and some are sole proprietors,” Bugaj said. “The bulk of the money made on Maine weddings is funneled right back into the Maine economy, we live here, we shop here. For us the pandemic unemployment assistance and federal benefits is what’s keeping out family afloat, food on our table and a roof over our heads. " 

Other laid off workers in the conference expressed concern about paying medical bills and making ends meet. 

Advocates say they are hoping that Congress will pass a COVID-19 package that helps families,  communities and states deal with the crisis. 

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blaze plans to open new location in Dover-Foxcroft

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Blaze opens in Dover-Foxcroft

News

Senator Angus King expresses concern over state of USPS

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Senator Angus King expresses concerns over United States Postal Service.

News

UMaine researchers find rising ocean temps and acidity levels can make lobsters vulnerable

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A team of researchers at the University of Maine have found rising ocean temperatures and decreasing pH levels can make lobsters vulnerable.

Local

Bangor’s Cultural Commission to form subcommittee to do further research on Estevan Gomez monument

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Earlier this year, the tribal ambassador of Penobscot Nation went before the city council and raised concerns about the monument.

Latest News

News

Bangor High School science teacher recognized for his excellence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
John Cangelosi has been selected to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching.

News

Some Mainers will soon have to show proof of job search to file for unemployment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine Department of Labor announced it's reinstating the work search requirement on August 9th for some individuals.

News

Outland Farm Brewery offers Maine made beer in downtown Pittsfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
TV5 made their way to a new spot in Pittsfield where you can wet your whistle with a Maine made product.

News

Fielder’s Choice opens in Bangor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Friday was opening day for baseball themed Fielder's Choice.

News

Outland Farm Brewery

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday marked International Beer Day. TV5 made his way to a new spot in Pittsfield where you can wet your whistle with a Maine made product.

News

Police identify Union man killed in Route 3 crash Wednesday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The crash happened around 4 that afternoon near the Curling Club on Belmont Avenue.