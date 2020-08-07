Head of Maine CDC talks about if colleges could impact the state’s color-coded system for local schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - How will places like college campuses impact schools this year?

Schools have been given colored-coded designations based on the cases of coronavirus in their counties.

Right now, all Maine counties have the green light to choose whether they want to move forward with in-person instruction, online-only, and hybrid learning - which is a mix of both.

We asked Dr. Shah what sort of impact potential coronavirus cases on college campuses would have on the county they are in.

“If we determine that there were a significant number of cases, say in college students in a particular part of Maine and that those college students interacted and had roles in the community that could then translate into risk for the school system that would affect on color analysis. If we hypothetically we determine that those college students did not have interaction with parents or teachers that would affect the school children then it might not. That’s why these determinations are not purely mathematical or formulaic,” Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah said.

The color for each county will be reevaluated every two weeks.

