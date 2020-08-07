Advertisement

Guilford textile factory rehires laid off staff during pandemic

Duvaltex rehires
Duvaltex rehires(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Duvaltex, a textile factory in Guilford, has produced fabrics for hospital curtains, furniture, and other things for years.

Once the Coronavirus pandemic hit, business dropped.

“It was around mid-March, we kept operable. But then we noticed the orders were dropping off because people were furloughed and they weren’t placing the orders. We laid off around 130 associates of the 220,” said Rachael Davis, Operations Manager.

As everyone has been forced to, Duvaltex adapted, switching to another fabric that *was* in demand, PPE.

By doing so, they were able bring back their workforce.

“Once we developed this new fabric, we literally had to switch gears. Bring everyone back, change over equipment, do some investments in our equipment so we could then ramp up and make this fabric. Literally, within three to four weeks, we had the whole team back,” said Davis.

One of those laid off workers was Joe McAllister.

More than three decades as a weaver, he had his own concerns over his unemployment but was elated to find out he had his job back.

“I was concerned because like everybody else, I need the paycheck. I waited every day, and they finally called me back and said, hey, we need you to come back on Friday,” said McAllister.

The fabric is sent off to be turned into hospital gowns and antimicrobial scrub textiles.

The company is still new to this manufacturing and continues to look to sell to more American companies.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US hiring slows in July as signs of lasting damage emerge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

News

Some Mainers will soon have to show proof of job search to file for unemployment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine Department of Labor announced it's reinstating the work search requirement on August 9th for some individuals.

Coronavirus

US reports show racial disparities in kids with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has exposed racial fractures in the U.S. health care system, as Black, Hispanic and Native Americans have been hospitalized and killed by COVID-19 at far higher rates than other groups.

National

Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals’ game Friday against the Chicago Cubs was postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

National Politics

Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.

National Politics

No stimulus checks, unemployment boost? Last-ditch virus aid talks as Trump team back to Capitol

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

National

Suspension lifted of Georgia student who took crowded hallway photo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media.

Coronavirus

Georgia high school student punished for crowded hallways picture

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media. That suspension has since been lifted.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 20 new cases of coronavirus as total cases exceed 4,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC is reporting 4,014 total cases of coronavirus in the state.

National

Texas boy delivers care packages to essential workers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KFOX Staff
Five-year-old Wilburt Coleman has been going door-to door, giving care packages to families with essential workers and those most vulnerable to the virus.