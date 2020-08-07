Advertisement

Fishing gear stolen from boats at Lakeside Lodge and Marina

Lakeside Lodge & Marina
Lakeside Lodge & Marina(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - About 1,500 dollars worth of fishing equipment was stolen from boats at the Lakeside Lodge and Marina in Winthrop, according to police.

According to the Marina’s Facebook post the theft happened Sunday night after 9 PM.

The gear was on an accessible row of boats by the cottages.

Winthrop Police Lieutenant Peter Struck says the incident is still under investigation.

“One of the boat owners who parks his boat out at the marina showed up at about 4 o clock in the afternoon and noticed that he was missing several rods and two tackle boxes,” Struck said, “During the course of the investigation they found out that another boat was parked in the same area was missing another couple three or four rods as well.”

Good Morning, I make this post with a heavy heart. Yesterday night we fell victim of theft. Someone cleaned out all...

Posted by Lakeside Lodge and Marina on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The Facebook post stated that cameras have been added to the area for security reasons.

If anyone has any information please call the Winthrop Police Department at (207) 377-7226.

