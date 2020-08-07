Fielder’s Choice opens in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There will be no 60 game season at Bangor's newest ice cream spot!

Friday was opening day for baseball themed Fielder’s Choice.

It’s on the site of the former Blackbeard’s.

The batting cages and go carts are gone with more parking added.

Now, it’s all ice cream and mini golf.

“It’s been a lot of work, but it’s well worth it,” said manager Taylor Milliken. “We’ve got the place looking great, I think. We’ve redone the golf course, and it’s quite a bit different than it looked before so we are excited.”

This is their 6th location.

Other spots include Auburn, Brunswick and Old Orchard Beach.

They offer 42 flavors of ice cream, which they make themselves, seven days a week.

