Fair & Comfy Tonight, Partly Sunny & Pleasant Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that has produced the bright and pleasant conditions across Maine the past few days will continue to control the weather throughout our region this weekend. The high will remain anchored from northern Maine on west into the Great Lakes Region right through tomorrow. The high will force a storm developing along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline tonight to remain mainly south of the Pine Tree State tonight and Saturday, with most if not all the showers staying south of our area. The storm will keep the sky variably cloudy over southern parts of Maine through Saturday, while the northern half of the state remains mainly clear. The high temps Saturday will range from the mid and upper 70s along the coast to the low to mid 80s from the Bangor Region on north and west.

As high pressure settles to our southeast later in the weekend and early next week a southwest breeze will develop across Maine and that will allow the humidity levels to begin to creep back up beginning Sunday and continuing Monday and Tuesday. A slow-moving cold front approaching New England will bring Maine an increased risk for scattered showers and thundershowers beginning Tuesday night and continuing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear north and variably cloudy south, with a south to southwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid 50s to very low 60s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, brightest north, with a south breeze between 5 and 10 mph and highs temps in the mid 70s to mid 80s, coolest at the coast.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, warm and becoming more humid, with a southwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Hazy, warm and rather humid, with high temps in the 80s to near 90.

Tuesday: Hazy, warm and muggy, with isolated thunderstorms possible and high temps in the 80s to near 90.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy, with scattered showers and thundershowers possible and high temps in the 80s to near 90.

