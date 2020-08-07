Coach Charlton gives an update on plan for UMaine football

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traditionally we would be in the midst of fall UMaine football camp. The pandemic adjustments leaving many questions for Black Bear football. Head coach Nick Charlton part of a webinar this afternoon with the UMaine Alumni Association. He shared about where they are at right now.

“Going to be very difficult to play college football in the fall, so, I certainly support what we are doing,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “Coaches are, as of this past Monday, allowed to be in there. We are allowed to interact with our players again. Which is really exciting because we haven’t been around or seen them in forever. "

The flipping of schedule is a new challenge for all the football teams preparing to play in the spring.

“Basically take the spring ball we lost and move it to the fall. The way I see it, I don’t plan on us practicing in September because we need time to evaluate physically and mentally where are guys are at,” says Charlton, “They have been gone for a long time. We want to start with workouts, team activities and time it out so we get the work in that we need to. Make sure that there is enough time, so there is essentially another offseason, before playing a spring schedule. "

The FCS is deciding if it will hold a championship by the 21st of this month.

“I don’t think 6 games and no championship is really worth it,” says Charlton, “This is all early conversation. But I think there needs to be a championship, it needs to be early.”

Coach, like the players we’ve spoken too, is concerned if this spring season goes to long it will impact football in the fall of 2021.

“I think we need to start early in the semester. I think starting too early up here is unrealistic due to the weather and the climate,” Charlton says, “We need to start end of February, early march and we need to be done the end of April or the very, very beginning of May.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.