Blaze plans to open new location in Dover-Foxcroft

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine brewing company is expanding to Dover-Foxcroft.

The owner of Blaze Brewing Company has purchased a building along the Piscataquis River.

Matt Haskell envisions it as a place for weddings and other events.

He says there will be new beers to try and a distillery for other spirits.

”Hopefully it’ll bring a lot of fun stuff. A little bit of vibrancy to the area. It’s a beautiful spot on the river. We’ll create some jobs for sure. We’ll have some wood fired pizza there. It’s not a restaurant, but we’ll have tap rooms and stuff there, and we’ll have food available all the time. I think it’s going to be great,” said Haskell.

There are currently Blaze Breweries in Camden and Biddeford.

Haskell hopes to open the Dover-Foxcroft location sometime next year.

He also owns the Blaze Restaurant Group.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.