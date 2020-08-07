Bangor’s Cultural Commission to form subcommittee to do further research on Estevan Gomez monument

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Estevan Gomez monument on the Bangor Waterfront was the topic of discussion during a meeting of the Commission for Cultural Development Friday morning.

A subcommittee will do further research into the background of the monument.

Earlier this year, the tribal ambassador of Penobscot Nation went before the city council and raised concerns about the monument.

Some have asked for the monument honoring the Portuguese explorer to be removed.

Gomez is considered to be an explorer who came to Maine and captured Indigenous People around 500 years ago.

Historical accounts say he attempted to sell them into slavery.

“I’m not sure that’s it’s clear that he captured individuals from Bangor, but somewhere along the coast, he did capture them and took them back to Portugal where upon the King of Portugal said this is terrible, I am going to free them. So, they were never actually sold into slavery, but that was his intention,” said Jane Bragg, member of the Commission for Cultural Development.

The subcommittee will take up the issue with Gomez Park at a future meeting.

