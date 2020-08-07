Advertisement

Bangor High School science teacher recognized for his excellence

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 7, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

John Cangelosi has been selected to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching.

The program administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House recognizes outstanding teachers for their contributions to the teaching and learning of science.

Cangelosi worked with one of his classes on wind energy.

They built wind turbines and printed them in 3-D.

He says he was floored when he heard the news he had won.

Mr. Cangelosi, as he’s known to his students, says they make it all worthwhile, ”Students who don’t have the confidence, students who think they can’t overcome obstacles, if I can get them to really become comfortable, do something exciting, and apply what they’ve learned to a real world situation, that’s a successful moment.”

He says his greatest accomplishment as an educator is seeing the amazing work his students do at state, national, and international science fairs.

Each honoree will receive a certificate signed by the president and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

Cangelosi will also travel to Washington D.C. for an awards ceremony at a future date.

