7-year-old trying to raise money to give back to local SPCA

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -A little boy from Bar Harbor needs your help in his mission to save animals.

7-year-old Seamus Colby with the help of his family is putting on a bake sale on Friday in Bar Harbor.

It's from noon to 5 p.m. at 841 Norway Drive.

The money will benefit the Hancock County SPCA and the ASPCA.

Seamus's mom, Winter, says he has a huge heart.

Seamus said this isn’t his first time donating to the Hancock County SPCA.

One year for his birthday, he said he didn’t want gifts and asked people to give him dog food so he could donate to the Hancock County SPCA.

Seamus Colby, said, ”You should always help out animals. It’s the best thing ever, then all the animals can be loved and cared about.”

Winter Rumill, Seamus’s mom, said, “I think it’s the sweetest thing and it’s the only thing he wanted to do all summer is to help.”

Seamus says he's already raised more than $300.

Not only can you stop by to get a whoopie pie, cookies, lemonade at Friday’s bake sale.

Seamus is also collecting donations of pet food, blankets, treats, and more.

If you can’t make it and would like to help out, you can reach out to Winter Rumill on Facebook or head to the Hancock County SPCA’S website.

