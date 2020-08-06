Advertisement

Wiscasset man charged with OUI for the second time in a week after forcing police cruiser off the road

Police say his BAC was more than three times the legal limit.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WISCASSET, Maine (WABI) -

A Wiscasset man faces several charges after police say he forced an officer off the road while driving drunk, at what they say was more than three times the legal limit.

Police were investigating reports of an erratic driver on Mountain Road in Wiscasset around 6 last night when an officer saw Stuart Wyman’s pickup truck on Bradford Road.

Police said the officer was forced to drive off the road in order to avoid a crash, and quickly drove back onto the road to stop the truck.

Wyman’s charges include OUI, driving to endanger, and a bail violation since he was already out on bail for another OUI arrest that happened on Monday.

