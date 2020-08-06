Advertisement

Town of Bucksport considering allowing cruise ships to dock later this year

View from Bucksport of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge
View from Bucksport of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) -Bucksport is considering allowing a cruise ship with passengers to dock there this year.

At a town council meeting last month, American Cruise Line submitted a request to dock in town.

Citizens voiced support and opposition for the proposal citing the need for an economic boost and concerns about the coronavirus.

The cruise line amended their original request for 11 stops down to just three starting no earlier than September.

The CDC needs to approve the operations plan put forth by the cruise line before any decision can be made at the next council meeting.

Richard Rotella, Bucksport’s Community and Economic Development Director, says the council is weighing options. “We’re trying to keep communication open and listen to all sides before making a decision. We’re hoping to have a response from DECD as well as the CDC prior to the meeting on the 13th.”

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah addressed the organizations dealings with American Cruise Line during a COVID-19 media briefing.

“Our state epidemiologist has been working very extensively to do a word by word, line by line review of all of their plans”

Shah says the cruise line needs to have solid communication with EMS providers at all ports of call and have a plan to handle infection before they can be approved.

