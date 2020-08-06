Supreme Court upholds conviction of Jalique Keene

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -

A Bar Harbor man convicted of raping and killing a former classmate will remain in prison after the state's highest court denied his appeal.

A jury found 23-year-old Jalique Keene guilty in September.

He was sentenced to 58 years for the crimes against 19-year-old Mikaela Conley.

Keene’s legal team argued there were issues with evidence and contended the trial should not have taken place in the county where Conley was killed.

The Supreme Court justices disagreed and upheld Keene’s conviction.

