Skowhegan closing in on new mascot
List of possibilites is down to nine choices.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan Area High School is closing in on a new mascot.
The list of options is down to nine.
The school retired the Indian as its mascot last year and has been without once since.
After a survey that brought in more than 15-hundred suggestions, officials have narrowed the choices down the choices to the following:
Phoenix, Riverhawks, Sturgeon, Badgers, Thunder, River Drivers, Trailblazers, Fishercats, or they could stay Skowhegan with no mascot.
The school board will meet Thursday night to discuss the list further before sending off a digital survey to students.
