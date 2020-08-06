Skowhegan closing in on new mascot

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan Area High School is closing in on a new mascot.

The list of options is down to nine.

The school retired the Indian as its mascot last year and has been without once since.

After a survey that brought in more than 15-hundred suggestions, officials have narrowed the choices down the choices to the following:

Phoenix, Riverhawks, Sturgeon, Badgers, Thunder, River Drivers, Trailblazers, Fishercats, or they could stay Skowhegan with no mascot.

The school board will meet Thursday night to discuss the list further before sending off a digital survey to students.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.