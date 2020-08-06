‘Shame on all of you’: Obituary for man who died of COVID-19 complications blames Trump, people who won’t wear masks

(Gray News) - David Nagy, 79, of Jefferson, Texas,died a needless death, his family pointed out in his obituary.

Stacey Nagy, the man’s widow, said in a CNN interview that she penned the obituary blaming President Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and those who do not wear masks because the pandemic hadn’t been taken seriously from the beginning and she wanted to “put blame where it belonged.”

“I felt that had things been handled properly from the very beginning, we would not be where we are now, and had the public been listening to the medical professionals and done what we we should have done, we would not be where we are now,” she said.

The obituary, printed in a small local newspaper, stated, in part: “They blame his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people on Trump, Abbott and all of the politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives.”

They also called people who refuse to wear masks “ignorant, self-centered and selfish,” and included this warning: “May karma find you all.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there have been more than 459,000 cases of coronavirus in the state and almost 7,500 deaths.

✅ Yes, this is a real obituary from Texas. https://t.co/XwSrELNE7H — snopes.com (@snopes) August 5, 2020

