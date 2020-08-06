Advertisement

Rumford man charged with alleged sexual assault of 8 year old girl

Police say it reportedly happened while he was on a walk with the child in the downtown area in April.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) -

A Rumford man is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl earlier this year.

Police arrested 19 year old Izayha Walsh on Tuesday and charged him with gross sexual assault.

Police said they found that Walsh allegedly sexually assaulted the child while on a walk in the downtown area in April.

His bail was set at $1,000, and the judge also ordered that he obtain counseling and have no contact with anyone under the age of 16.

