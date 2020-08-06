Portland Jetport in the red for the first time ever as travel slowdown continues

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) -

Officials at the Portland International Jetport say the travel slowdown has been much bigger and lasted longer than they expected.

During the Portland finance committee meeting Wednesday, the Jetport says as of last week, travel was still down 70%. In June, just 14,486 passengers passed through the Jetport, compared to 100,000 in June of 2019.

On April 14, travel at the Jetport was down 97.3%, reaching an all-time low.

Seat capacity on flights leaving Portland has been cut by 40% moving forward.

The Jetport reported a $1.1 million deficit for fiscal year 2020 and said they would have a $7.9 million deficit for fiscal year 2021. That will be covered by CARES Act funding.

The Jetport says this is the first time they have ever been in the red, not even in the aftermath of 9/11.

