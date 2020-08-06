Portland host ‘drive in’ graduation for students

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland school district held a 'drive in' graduation ceremony Wednesday.

Students waited in their cars, then walked across the stage to accept their diploma.

Students say they are thankful just to have a ceremony.

“Portland has done their due diligence of trying to provide opportunity for parents to be able to offer options to make their circumstances work for them.

I’m so glad that there’s going to be a ceremony. I can still say bye to my teachers in some way because they have impact me for the rest of my life as well as my classmates,” said Javanna Condello.

Three graduations will be happening in Portland.

On Thursday, ceremonies for Deering and Casco Bay will take place.

