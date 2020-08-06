Advertisement

Portion of Route 102 in Mt. Desert reopens after multi-vehicle crash

(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOUNT DESERT, Maine (WABI) -There was a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday on Route 102 in Mt. Desert between Somesville and Southwest Harbor.

That's according to authorities with the Mount Desert Police Department.

We do not know how many people were involved.

However, police tell us there are multiple injuries.

No word yet on the extent of those injuries at this time.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

