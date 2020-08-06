Advertisement

Orland man indicted for manslaughter in connection with deadly crash

Police say that he was drunk and driving at least 30 miles per hour over the speed limit
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -

An Orland man has been formally charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash that happened in January.

Police say that 48-year-old Robert Cunningham was intoxicated and driving at least 30 miles per hour over the speed limit when he lost lost control of his SUV on Cedar Swamp Road in Orland.

The vehicle went off the road and hit an embankment.

Police say his passenger, 50-year old Valerie Seavey, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Cunningham is charged with manslaughter, aggravated OUI, driving to endanger, and speeding.

