OHI Maine hosting food drive to benefit Brewer Area Food Pantry

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to keep Mainers in need fed, OHI is hosting a food drive this weekend. Donations support the Brewer Area Food Pantry.

The Fill the Bus Food Drive takes place Saturday, August 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will be located in the Hannaford parking lot on Wilson Street.

Volunteers are accepting non-perishable food items as well as monetary donations.

OHI reports seeing an increased need because of the pandemic and high unemployment.

The food pantry itself is open every Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 222 North Main Street in Brewer.

