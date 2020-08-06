Northern Light Health Foundation responding to Blackbaud data breach

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Northern Light Health Foundation is dealing with a data breach.

The foundation is one of the thousands of healthcare systems and nonprofit organizations, including several in Maine, to be affected by the cyberattack at Blackbaud, the company that hosts the foundation’s databases.

We're told the cybercriminals did not gain access to any credit card, bank account, or social security numbers.

However, they may have accessed other types of information.

It's not known how many people are affected.

The foundation will reach out by mail to anyone whose personal information was accessed.

Northern Light Health says they maintain electronic health records separate from the foundation.

