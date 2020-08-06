New unemployment claims at lowest level since coronavirus outbreak began

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - New unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 1 were at their lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

Labor officials said about 1,600 initial claims filed for state unemployment insurance, and 470 initial claims filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

This represents about 1,700 people filing new claims, the Labor Department said.

Unemployment

About 53,100 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week for state unemployment. In addition, about 26,400 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

Weekly certifications must be filed by claimants every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

Labor officials said about 530 initial claims and 520 weekly certifications were determined to be fraudulent.

Between March 15 and Aug. 1, the Maine Department of Labor said it has paid out more than $1.32 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits.

By comparison, the department paid out less than $74 million in unemployment benefits in all of 2019.

Labor Department has handled approximately 178,200 initial claims for the state unemployment program and 82,900 initial claims for the PUA.

There have been almost 1.95 million weekly certifications filed.

Claims data can be found here.

