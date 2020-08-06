New barbershop opens in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you looking a little shaggy amid the pandemic?



There’s a new spot in Bangor that can help you out.



Mainely Fades Barbershop opened about a month ago on Center Street.



Owner April White says after 4 years renting a chair at a different shop she wanted to start something of her own.



She said that that back when the state shutdown in March, she really got the push she needed to try this.

“It was really nerve racking opening up a business in the pandemic and seeing if I am even going to be busy,” said White. “Are people going to want to get there haircut? But, the first month has gone by and it’s been super busy in here and it’s kind of blown expectations out of the water which is awesome.”

The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday.

As you may expect, White says they specialize in giving fades.

Her husband is a pilot at the guard base and she’s been doing his hair for years.

