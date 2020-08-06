Advertisement

Mostly Sunny With Low Humidity Today

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front passed through the state yesterday afternoon, this brought much more comfortable air into the region. High pressure has built in behind this front. A great day is expected today as the low humidity will continue along with mainly sunny skies. Highs will run in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. Clear skies are expected tonight with lows that will fall back to the mid and upper 50s statewide.

High pressure will push directly over the state for the day tomorrow with a dry day expected. However, an area of low pressure in the Mid-Atlantic may provide the southern parts of the state with more cloudiness during the afternoon. Highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s statewide. Much of the same for the day on Saturday as well. The lower humidity will continue but this system will pass to our south. There will likely be a bit more cloudiness in the southern half of the state with mainly sunny skies north. Highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity slowly increases for the day on Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected. High pressure will still control our weather throughout the afternoon. Highs will be warmer as well, in the 80s for much of the region. More humid on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Today: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds west at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies and comfortable. Lows will fall back to the mid to upper 50s. Winds light out of the W/NW.

Friday: Mostly sunny north, Partly, to at times mostly cloudy south. The humidity will stay low with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny north with more clouds in the southern half of the state. Highs will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs will run in the 80s throughout the region.

Monday: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs will top out in the 80s statewide.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Clear & Comfy Tonight, Bright & Pleasant Thursday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Under a mostly clear sky and light wind the temps tonight will fall into mid 50s to low 60s all across the Pine Tree State, with nothing more than maybe a little patchy fog late.

Forecast

Mostly Clear & Pleasant Tonight, Bright & Pleasant Thursday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Mostly Clear & Pleasant Tonight, Bright & Pleasant Thursday

Forecast

Mostly to Partly Sunny & Warm this Afternoon

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Former Tropical Storm Isaias continues to lift north through Quebec. As the storm lifts off to our north an upper level disturbance rotating around the storm will cross Maine this afternoon.

Forecast

Mostly to Partly Sunny & Warm this Afternoon

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Mostly to Partly Sunny & Warm this Afternoon

Latest News

Forecast

Mainly Sunny, Breezy & Muggy Today

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Mainly sunny skies expected today, it will be on the breezy and muggy side this afternoon. A cold front will pass the state and with that, a shower or quick downpour cannot be ruled out, best chance across the north. Highs today will generally top out in the low to mid 80s across the state, upper 70s along the coast. This front will have already passed us by tonight and skies will remain clear with decreasing humidity. Lows will fall back to the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Forecast

Isaias Brings a Period of Wind and Showers to Maine Tonight

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
Tropical storm Isaias will race northeast up to the west of Maine this evening and by daybreak tomorrow will be located over Quebec, while at the same time it will be losing its tropical characteristics.

Forecast

Isaias Brings a Period of Wind & Showers to Maine Tonight

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
Isaias Brings a Period of Wind & Showers to Maine Tonight

Forecast

Cloudy With a Shower Possible Today, Rain & Wind Move in Tonight

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
The latest projected path from the National Hurricane Center has the center of this storm moving to our west. This storm will weaken to a low-end tropical storm by the time it reaches our area. Rainfall wise, it will not give us much. Instead of a steady, heavy rain, it will likely fall as bands of rain and thunderstorms move through.

Forecast

All Eyes on Tropical Storm Isaias, Rain & Wind Moves in Tonight

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Some power outages are possible with this system, but widespread issues should not be a problem.

Forecast

All Eyes on Hurricane Isaias, afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
Winds overnight into Wednesday morning may gust to 35 - 50 mph with an occasional higher wind gust. Some power outages are possible with this system, but widespread issues should not be a problem.