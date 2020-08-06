Mostly Sunny With Low Humidity Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front passed through the state yesterday afternoon, this brought much more comfortable air into the region. High pressure has built in behind this front. A great day is expected today as the low humidity will continue along with mainly sunny skies. Highs will run in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. Clear skies are expected tonight with lows that will fall back to the mid and upper 50s statewide.

High pressure will push directly over the state for the day tomorrow with a dry day expected. However, an area of low pressure in the Mid-Atlantic may provide the southern parts of the state with more cloudiness during the afternoon. Highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s statewide. Much of the same for the day on Saturday as well. The lower humidity will continue but this system will pass to our south. There will likely be a bit more cloudiness in the southern half of the state with mainly sunny skies north. Highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity slowly increases for the day on Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected. High pressure will still control our weather throughout the afternoon. Highs will be warmer as well, in the 80s for much of the region. More humid on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Today: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds west at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies and comfortable. Lows will fall back to the mid to upper 50s. Winds light out of the W/NW.

Friday: Mostly sunny north, Partly, to at times mostly cloudy south. The humidity will stay low with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny north with more clouds in the southern half of the state. Highs will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs will run in the 80s throughout the region.

Monday: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs will top out in the 80s statewide.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.