Mostly Sunny & Pleasant this Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A westerly breeze behind a cold front that pushed offshore last night has allowed a much less humid air-mass to move into Maine today. The combination of low humidity, bright sunshine and temps in the mid 70s to low 80s will make this afternoon very pleasant for any kind of outdoor activities you might have planned. High pressure approaching from the west will bring Maine pleasant conditions tonight, with a mainly clear sky and low temps dipping into the 50s. Friday will be another pleasant day across Maine, with the sky ranging from partly sunny south to mostly sunny north. High temps tomorrow will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s all across the Pine Tree State.

The high will likely force a storm that moves to the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later tomorrow to remain mostly south of the Pine Tree State tomorrow night and Saturday, with most if not all the showers staying south of our area. The storm may push a few more clouds into southern and coastal Maine tomorrow night and Saturday, but it appears any of the storms steady rain will remain over the Gulf of Maine. As high pressure settles to our southeast later in the weekend a southwest breeze will develop across Maine and that will allow the humidity levels to begin to creep back up on Sunday and the beginning of the workweek.

Today: Bright and mild, lower humidity, with a west breeze between 5 and 15 mph and high temps in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a diminishing breeze to under 10 mph and low temps in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant, with a west to southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, brightest north, with highs mainly in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, warm and becoming more humid, with high temps in the 80s.

Monday: Hazy, warm and rather humid, with high temps in the 80s.

