Maine CDC reports 14 new cases of coronavirus

There are 398 active cases in the state Thursday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

There are 9 cases yet to be classified, so the overall total in the state has gone up by 5 bringing it to 3,997.

There are 398 active cases.

That number is down by 14 since Wednesday.

There are 4 more cases in Cumberland County.

There are 195 active cases there.

2 new cases in Penobscot County, where 20 of the cases are active.

3,475 people have recovered.

124 people have died with the coronavirus.

