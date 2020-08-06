Maine CDC reports 14 new cases of coronavirus
There are 398 active cases in the state Thursday.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.
There are 9 cases yet to be classified, so the overall total in the state has gone up by 5 bringing it to 3,997.
There are 398 active cases.
That number is down by 14 since Wednesday.
There are 4 more cases in Cumberland County.
There are 195 active cases there.
2 new cases in Penobscot County, where 20 of the cases are active.
3,475 people have recovered.
124 people have died with the coronavirus.
