Maine CDC Director urges Mainers to keep up the good work

While things like wearing face coverings and physical distancing aren’t easy, he says like a diet, they are having positive impacts that can be seen.
Dr. Shah urges Mainers to continue to wear face coverings and physically distance themselves.
Dr. Shah urges Mainers to continue to wear face coverings and physically distance themselves.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Life during COVID-19 is similar to being on a diet. It’s not something anyone wants to do, but it can greatly benefit our health.

That comparison from Maine CDC Director Doctor Nirav Shah during today’s media briefing.

Dr. Shah talked about how Maine compares to other states when it comes to new coronavirus cases.

He says the fact we have had a net total of five additional cases each day twice this week is an encouraging sign.

Shah says that’s a testament to Mainers taking scientific guidelines to heart.

While things like wearing face coverings and physical distancing aren’t easy, he says like a diet, they are having positive impacts that can be seen.

“The reason we look good now, it’s because of the diet that we’ve been sticking to. Not despite it. We have gone way too far as a state to throw out all of these months of dieting, to throw out all of these months of progress,” he says.

Dr. Shah also talked about the seven day average of new cases other states are reporting.

He says Massachusetts has seen a 43% increase in their seven day average of new cases since two weeks ago.

As of Wednesday, they are reporting a daily average of 423 cases.

Rhode Island is reporting a 56% increase with a daily average of 97 new cases a day.

New Jersey has seen a 70% increase with an average of 386 cases a day.

