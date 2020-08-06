Advertisement

July designated as “National Blueberry Month”

July has been officially designated as "National Blueberry Month."
July has been officially designated as "National Blueberry Month."
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

July has been officially designated as "National Blueberry Month."

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed that resolution this week.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King were among the lawmakers who cosponsored the idea.

This designation not only gives a nod to the health benefits of wild blueberries and the importance of the industry here in Maine, but also pays tribute to the Native Americans that first cultivated the fruit.

