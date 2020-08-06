Advertisement

Independent baseball league reaches playoffs with no incidents of COVID-19

The Independent Baseball season, created with the cancellation of the American Legion season, has reached the playoffs this week.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Independent Baseball season, created with the cancellation of the American Legion season, has reached the playoffs this week. No positive COVID-19 tests according to coaches. The U19 quarterfinals are at high seeds Thursday.

The U17 playoffs started Wednesday Motor City beat Brewer/Hampden Riverhawks 6-0.

Semifinals are Friday at high seeds.

They will play the region finals for both on Saturday in Augusta. State finals are scheduled for Sunday also in Augusta.

