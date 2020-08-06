Advertisement

Husson University changes plan for commencement, small group ceremonies to be held virtually in October

Students who graduated in December 2019, May and August 2020, will be included
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Husson University had postponed their plans for a large scale commencement ceremony until fall, but now school leaders say they will hold virtual small group ceremonies instead.

They had hoped that by waiting, more progress would have been made in the battle against the spread of coronavirus, but state restrictions on gatherings prevent a large event.

During Zoom proceedings to be held during the week of October 12, students will be recognized by college or school.

Students who graduated in December 2019, May and August 2020, will be included.

Each student will receive their diploma cover, honor cords, and a copy of the full Commencement program by mail prior to those ceremonies.

