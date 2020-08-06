Advertisement

Greenfield woman charged after Bangor crash

Hammond Street was shut down while the crash scene was cleared.
Hammond Street Crash
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Greenfield woman faces criminal charges after a crash in Bangor Thursday morning.

38-year-old April Field is charged with operating under the influence.

Authorities were called to Hammond Street around 11:30 where the SUV Field was driving crashed into a car parked on the side of the road.

“According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle, there was two vehicles involved and one vehicle was parked, kind of went off the roadway and hit the other vehicle,” explained Sgt. Jason McCambley of the Bangor Police Department. “It was kind of a zig zag and flipped on its side.”

Police say they recovered a marijuana pipe from the scene.

No one was injured.

