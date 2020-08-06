Governor Mills asks department heads to submit cost curtailment proposals amid pandemic revenue loss

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Governor Janet Mills has directed most state department heads to come up with 10% cost curtailments to address revenue lost because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The departments have until August 19 to submit their proposals.

The commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services wrote in a letter to the state department heads that some programs may need to be eliminated.

Those will require the approval of the Legislature

Maine is facing a projected revenue shortfall of more than $1 billion over the next three years.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.