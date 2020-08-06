Free blueberry picking at Beech Hill extended for another week

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) -Coastal Mountain Land Trust is offering another week of free blueberry picking at Beech Hill Preserve in Rockport.

The land trust has been offering free hour and a half sessions of blueberry picking since the start of the month.

They're extending that offer through August 14th.

Participants must pre-register, bring a mask for when they're close to others, and pick the blueberries by hand, no rakes.

Ryan Gates, Steward for the Beech Hill Preserve, says it’s important to open the land up for everyone to use.

“I think the wild Maine blueberries are kind of a right of passage. They’re as much of a staple here in Maine in the summer as lobster is.”

Visit coastalmountains.org for more information and to register for your spot.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.