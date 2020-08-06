Fair & Comfy Tonight, More Sun than Clouds Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Approaching high pressure from the west will bring Maine pleasant conditions tonight, with a mainly clear sky and low temps dipping into the 50s. Tomorrow will be another pleasant day across Maine, with the sky averaging out partly sunny south and mostly sunny north. High temps tomorrow will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s all across the Pine Tree State.

The high will force a storm developing along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later tomorrow to remain mainly south of the Pine Tree State tomorrow night and Saturday, with most if not all the showers staying south of our area. The storm may push a few more clouds into southern and coastal Maine tomorrow night and Saturday, but it appears any of the storms steady rain will remain over the Gulf of Maine.

As high pressure settles to our southeast later in the weekend a southwest breeze will develop across Maine and that will allow the humidity levels to begin to creep back up on beginning Sunday and continuing Monday and Tuesday. A slow-moving cold front approaching New England will bring Maine an increased risk for scattered showers and thundershowers Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a west to southwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant, with a west to southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, brightest north, with a south breeze between 5 and 10 mph and highs temps in the mid 70s to mid 80s, coolest at the coast.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, warm and becoming more humid, with high temps in the 80s.

Monday: Hazy, warm and rather humid, with high temps in the 80s to near 90.

Tuesday: Hazy, warm and muggy, with high temps in the 80s to near 90.

