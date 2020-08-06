Advertisement

Fair & Comfy Tonight, More Sun than Clouds Friday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Approaching high pressure from the west will bring Maine pleasant conditions tonight, with a mainly clear sky and low temps dipping into the 50s. Tomorrow will be another pleasant day across Maine, with the sky averaging out partly sunny south and mostly sunny north. High temps tomorrow will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s all across the Pine Tree State.

The high will force a storm developing along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later tomorrow to remain mainly south of the Pine Tree State tomorrow night and Saturday, with most if not all the showers staying south of our area. The storm may push a few more clouds into southern and coastal Maine tomorrow night and Saturday, but it appears any of the storms steady rain will remain over the Gulf of Maine.

As high pressure settles to our southeast later in the weekend a southwest breeze will develop across Maine and that will allow the humidity levels to begin to creep back up on beginning Sunday and continuing Monday and Tuesday. A slow-moving cold front approaching New England will bring Maine an increased risk for scattered showers and thundershowers Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a west to southwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant, with a west to southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, brightest north, with a south breeze between 5 and 10 mph and highs temps in the mid 70s to mid 80s, coolest at the coast.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, warm and becoming more humid, with high temps in the 80s.

Monday: Hazy, warm and rather humid, with high temps in the 80s to near 90.

Tuesday: Hazy, warm and muggy, with high temps in the 80s to near 90.

By Chris Ewing
The combination of low humidity, bright sunshine and temps in the mid 70s to low 80s will make this afternoon very pleasant for any kind of outdoor activities you might have planned.

By Ryan Munn
A cold front passed through the state yesterday afternoon, this brought much more comfortable air into the region. High pressure has built in behind this front. A great day is expected today as the low humidity will continue along with mainly sunny skies. Highs will run in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. Clear skies are expected tonight with lows that will fall back to the mid and upper 50s statewide.

By Chris Ewing
Under a mostly clear sky and light wind the temps tonight will fall into mid 50s to low 60s all across the Pine Tree State, with nothing more than maybe a little patchy fog late.

By Chris Ewing
Former Tropical Storm Isaias continues to lift north through Quebec. As the storm lifts off to our north an upper level disturbance rotating around the storm will cross Maine this afternoon.

By Ryan Munn
Mainly sunny skies expected today, it will be on the breezy and muggy side this afternoon. A cold front will pass the state and with that, a shower or quick downpour cannot be ruled out, best chance across the north. Highs today will generally top out in the low to mid 80s across the state, upper 70s along the coast. This front will have already passed us by tonight and skies will remain clear with decreasing humidity. Lows will fall back to the mid 50s to lower 60s.

By Chris Ewing
Tropical storm Isaias will race northeast up to the west of Maine this evening and by daybreak tomorrow will be located over Quebec, while at the same time it will be losing its tropical characteristics.