Dixfield now without a police department

DIXFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - The Dixfield Police Department closed on Wednesday after the police chief resigned. A lack of full-time staff is also highlighted among the reasons for the closure.

The chief’s resignation leaves one full-time officer, who will be laid off.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department is taking over the town’s law enforcement needs.

Town Manager Dustin Starbuck said the police chief resigned because recruiting officers was too difficult.

Small towns can't compete against larger towns when it comes to pay, wages, and things like that.

“When someone makes $4, $5, $6 more an hour, I can’t blame them for going to a larger town or to a different town,” Starbuck said.

Public hearings will be scheduled over the next few months on the future of the town’s police department, with the final say likely up to voters in November.

