Augusta Food Bank hands out 1,200 boxes of free food

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Cars started lining up two and a half hours early this morning for the Augusta Food Bank free food give-a-way.

The Augusta Food Bank and local volunteers handed out 1,200 boxes of fresh, Maine produce.

Each box contained milk, cheese and potatoes from Pineland Farms.

This was part of the USDA coronavirus food assistance program.

“We were hopeful that we’d ave a great turnout, actually you’re hopeful that you don’t even need to do this, that means that food banks don’t need to exist,” said Augusta Food Bank Executive Director Bob Moore. “But in today’s day and age they need to exist more than ever and having the turnout here today is really just something we never expected in our wildest dreams to have what we’re getting here today.”

For anyone who missed out on today’s opportunity there will be a food drive at the Waterville Elks Lodge Tuesday, August 11th from 10 AM to 1 PM.

