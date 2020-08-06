Advertisement

Alice in Wonderland themed candy shop keeps the magic alive despite tough times

Alice and the Queen of Hearts wave outside their sweet shop.
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) -A candy shop in Searsport is working to keep things magical and offer a peek down the rabbit hole despite the pandemic.

The Alice in Wonderland themed Splendiferous Sweet Shoppe on Main Street isn't seeing as much foot traffic these days.

Meryem (MARY-EM) and DeAnne Rogan have closed down the inside of their shop due to the pandemic and are offering sweets through the window.

Fudge, needhams, chocolates, and many other treats are available.

They’ve stepped up their outside decorations since people can’t come inside. The two dress up as Alice and the Queen of Hearts and will even sing happy “unbirthday” to those who drop by.

”It’s nice to see people waving in this dark time.” said DeAnne. “It’s nice to see a little spark of joy in people when they see us.” added Meryem. “When they wave back with big grins on their faces it’s magical. It’s wonderful.”

They encourage everyone to shop local and support their neighbors whenever possible.

Splendiferous Sweet Shoppe is offering curbside pickup and local delivery.

They can also cater to custom orders.

