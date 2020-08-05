Waterville’s mayor says he won’t seek reelection

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

In a meeting with the Waterville City Council this week, the man who has served as mayor for six years announced that this will be his last term.

The Morning Sentinel reports Nick Isgro says he has no plans to run for reelection this November, nor will he seek election for any other office.

By then, the Republican would have served for two terms of three years each.

Isgro told the council it is time for new people with fresh ideas to take office.

Jay Coelho, a former Ward 5 councilor, is the Democratic City Committee choice for mayor.

So far, no one else has submitted for candidacy.

