Advertisement

Waterville’s mayor says he won’t seek reelection

Nick Isgro says he has no plans to run for reelection this November
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

In a meeting with the Waterville City Council this week, the man who has served as mayor for six years announced that this will be his last term.

The Morning Sentinel reports Nick Isgro says he has no plans to run for reelection this November, nor will he seek election for any other office.

By then, the Republican would have served for two terms of three years each.

Isgro told the council it is time for new people with fresh ideas to take office.

Jay Coelho, a former Ward 5 councilor, is the Democratic City Committee choice for mayor.

So far, no one else has submitted for candidacy.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC: 1 new coronavirus-related death, 17 new cases

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A total of 3,456 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 32 over the past 24 hours.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Portion of Route 3 near Morrill closed due to fatal crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A portion of Route 3 from Higgins Hill Rd to Belmont Corner is shut down.

News

Mainly Sunny, Breezy & Muggy Today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Mainly Sunny, Breezy & Muggy Today

Latest News

News

PORTLAND CITY COUNCIL BANS FACE SURVEILLANCE TECHNOLOGY

Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTLAND CITY COUNCIL BANS FACE SURVEILLANCE TECHNOLOGY

News

BANGOR HUMANE SOCIETY DISCUSES Paws on Parade AND SERENITY

Updated: 4 hours ago
BANGOR HUMANE SOCIETY DISCUSES Paws on Parade AND SERENITY

News

Portland City Council approves ban on use of facial recognition technology

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The vote made Maine the third state in the country with a municipality with a ban of this type.

News

Maine provides updated coronavirus guidelines for child care facilities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All children 5 and older are required to wear masks while inside child care facilities.

News

Beals Jewelry to close after 95 years

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
Beals made an official announcement on Sunday about their closing, but they haven’t decided exactly when their last day will be.

News

Isaias knocks out power to tens of thousands of Mainers

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Tens of thousands of Mainers are left without power due to the tropical storm.