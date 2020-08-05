Advertisement

Union for striking BIW workers says talks ‘breaking down’ with shipbuilder

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATH, Maine (AP) -

The union for striking workers at Bath Iron Works said Wednesday that talks with the shipbuilder appear to be "breaking down" amid a strike that has gone on for more than a month.

The Machinists Local S6 union that represents about 4,300 workers at Bath Iron Works resumed negotiations with the shipyard this week.

The union posted on Facebook on Wednesday that it made some progress but “negotiations appear to be breaking down as the bigger issues are being addressed.”

A spokesman for the shipyard declined to comment Wednesday.

Bath Iron Works is one of the largest shipbuilders for the Navy.

The union went on strike June 22 after rejecting a contract offer.

