UMaine study highlights need for mental health resources during remote learning

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A recent study in Maine found that proper resources for parents and students are equally important in determining best practices for remote learning.

A team of researchers at the University of Maine released the study titled “Moving beyond crisis schooling: What can we learn from the innovation of Maine districts to support remote student learning from March–June 2020?.”

It looked at how local school districts supported remote learning at the onset of COVID-19.

The study found that mental health resources and information about wifi access and technology were among the most important to the success of Maine school districts.

Researchers became interested in the role of creativity in their findings.

“To what extent is that creativity affected by differences in rurality, differences in access to particular kinds of funding, particular kinds of partnerships, and what role is the school district leader playing in amplifying the ability of the school to meet those needs,” said Associate Professor Catharine Biddle.

The next phase of the research will involve speaking with superintendents about what their experiences were.

The researchers hope to create recommendations and best practices as schools begin to reopen this fall.

The full report can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.