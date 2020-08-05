Advertisement

Thomas College to offer online graduate programs starting this fall

Criminology and business administration among degrees offered.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -Thomas College will be offering several graduate school programs completely online.

The Waterville college wants to make business administration, cybersecurity, and criminology master’s degrees accessible to anyone who might need flexibility in their schedule.

While the online program was established before the coronavirus pandemic, the provost hopes more people will be able to take advantage of the courses while working and learning from home. 

“We needed to provide ways to be convenient,” said Provost Thomas Edwards. “So the design of these programs is that you can find multiple entry points, you don’t have to wait till the stat of a fall semester to get started in a program. We think it’s going to match where they’re at in terms of their balance between work, life, home, family, all of those kinds of things.”

Thomas College aims to meet the needs of Maine’s workforce to build technology-driven professionals.

For more information you can visit their website at thomas.edu

Updated: 2 hours ago