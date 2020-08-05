Thomas College will administer COVID-19 tests when students and faculty return

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -Thomas College laid out their plans in preparation for the new school year amid the pandemic.

Students will begin returning to campus in waves starting the third week of August.

The Waterville college will be administering tests as every student, faculty and staff returns and then every other week through December.

There will be reduced classroom sizes and limited students living in on-campus housing.

“It’s going to look a lot different for everybody, face makes, social distancing, hygiene all those kinds of things are going to be there,” said Provost Thomas Edwards. “Our commuter students are from the local are, they’re from the local region, this is a relatively safe environment, so we’re not going to be a closed campus but at the same time we’re going to be monitoring who comes and who goes.”

Edwards says they will work individually with any students coming from out of state that may need to quarantine or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

For more information you can find the full return-to-campus plan on their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.