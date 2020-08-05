Advertisement

Thomas College will administer COVID-19 tests when students and faculty return

Thomas College
Thomas College(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -Thomas College laid out their plans in preparation for the new school year amid the pandemic.

Students will begin returning to campus in waves starting the third week of August.

The Waterville college will be administering tests as every student, faculty and staff returns and then every other week through December.

There will be reduced classroom sizes and limited students living in on-campus housing.

“It’s going to look a lot different for everybody, face makes, social distancing, hygiene all those kinds of things are going to be there,” said Provost Thomas Edwards. “Our commuter students are from the local are, they’re from the local region, this is a relatively safe environment, so we’re not going to be a closed campus but at the same time we’re going to be monitoring who comes and who goes.”

Edwards says they will work individually with any students coming from out of state that may need to quarantine or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

For more information you can find the full return-to-campus plan on their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

UMaine study highlights need for mental health resources during remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The study looked at how local school districts supported remote learning at the onset of COVID-19.

Education

Thomas College to offer online graduate programs starting this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The Waterville college wants to make business administration, cybersecurity, and criminology master’s degrees accessible to anyone who might need flexibility in their schedule.

Back To School

The importance of the school nurse in safely going back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
At the center of the plans for a safe return to school this year, is the school nurse.

Back To School

School nurse roll in back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
At the center of the plans for a safe return to school this year, is the school nurse.

Latest News

News

UMaine center and Navatek getting $5 million Navy contract

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
UMaine ASSC and Navatek get Navy contract.

Back To School

Brewer schools opt for hybrid model

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Brewer schools will start in the fall with a hybrid learning model.

Back To School

Will Maine parents opt for private schools for their children?

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Maine Catholic Schools say they're skipping a hybrid model of teaching and bringing students back to class full time, with a virtual option as a back up.

Education

Unity College plans to decentralize, sell main campus

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
Unity College has decided to permanently transition from a centralized residential campus to a hybrid learning model.

News

Teachers prepare for return to classroom education

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
The President of the Maine Education Association is reacting to the state's decision to clear the way for every county in the state to pursue in-classroom instruction. The green classification unveiled last Friday means that as long as safety protocols are followed, students can go back to school.

Education

Unity College permanently moves to hybrid learning while pursuing potential sale of campus

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
The board has also given the school’s leadership team the option of retaining a real estate firm to explore the sale of assets.