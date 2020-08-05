Advertisement

The importance of the school nurse in safely going back to school

Glenburn School adjusting for different approach amid pandemic.
School nurse plans for fall
School nurse plans for fall(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - At the center of the plans for a safe return to school this year, is the school nurse.

TV5 was in Glenburn Wednesday to learn more about what this fall is going to look like for them.

“Our goal is as much in person school as possible with the hopes that we can stay open as long as possible,” said Lorrie Springer, who is entering her 6th year the Glenburn School for kids Pre-K to 8th grade.

“On a typical day last year I probably saw 40 to 60 kids in a day,” she said. “So, this year will be drastically different for sure.”

This year the students won’t always come to her.

“We are going to try to be more mobile,” she explained. “Instead of having students in the hallway congregating or not being able to socially distance I am going to try and go to them. So, we’re going to build a cart, a medical cart where a teacher can call me and say this is happening.”

Her office will now be a place for kids dealing with something like a skinned knee.

Anyone displaying COVID 19 symptoms will go to the gymnasium.

“Our gym has the most ventilation so it makes sense to make that our isolation pod or pods,” said Springer.

Signage and hand sanitizing stations will be spread all through the school.

“I think the biggest obstacle is going to be making sure that we can recognize the differences, if that’s even possible,” she said. “Making sure that the students that aren’t feeling well are separated from students that are and everybody taking that very seriously.”

She went on to say, “There’s so many variables that surround a positive case it really is going to be situational I think.”

Glenburn will still serve lunch in the cafeteria. Students sit at each end of long tables that will be spaced apart, keeping the number of people in the room under 50. All part of the effort to make the best of this situation.

“We haven’t had that ability to bring a lot of people back together in such a small building or such a small area,” she said. “So, I think there is fear that surrounds that. And I do think it’s important that parents in our community know that we also fear that and that we are taking it very seriously. The number one concern is the safety of the students the parents the staff.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

School nurse roll in back to school

Updated: 55 minutes ago
At the center of the plans for a safe return to school this year, is the school nurse.

News

UMaine center and Navatek getting $5 million Navy contract

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
UMaine ASSC and Navatek get Navy contract.

Back To School

Brewer schools opt for hybrid model

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Brewer schools will start in the fall with a hybrid learning model.

Back To School

Will Maine parents opt for private schools for their children?

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Maine Catholic Schools say they're skipping a hybrid model of teaching and bringing students back to class full time, with a virtual option as a back up.

Latest News

Education

Unity College plans to decentralize, sell main campus

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
Unity College has decided to permanently transition from a centralized residential campus to a hybrid learning model.

News

Teachers prepare for return to classroom education

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
The President of the Maine Education Association is reacting to the state's decision to clear the way for every county in the state to pursue in-classroom instruction. The green classification unveiled last Friday means that as long as safety protocols are followed, students can go back to school.

Education

Unity College permanently moves to hybrid learning while pursuing potential sale of campus

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
The board has also given the school’s leadership team the option of retaining a real estate firm to explore the sale of assets.

News

Bangor school and city leaders respond to state’s announcement on school this fall

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We heard from Bangor school officials and city leaders today about school reopening in the fall.

Back To School

Maine DOE: All 16 counties currently categorized as “green,” in-person instruction can be adopted with safety conditions

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The designations across Maine’s 16 counties were released Friday afternoon.

News

Bangor school department, city leaders focus on safe school reopening

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By Catherine Pegram
The city is holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday about safely reopening schools.