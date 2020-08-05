Portion of Route 3 near Morrill closed due to fatal crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Police have confirmed that one man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Route 3 in Waldo County.

It happened near Higgins Hill Road just before 8.

Authorities say that a car crossed the center line and collided with a loaded dump truck.

The driver of the car died at the scene. That person’s name has not been released.

A portion of Route 3 from Higgins Hill Rd to Belmont Corner is shut down.

Detours are in place and drivers should use Route 131 to navigate around the crash scene.

