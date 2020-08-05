Point Lookout auction sells thousands of items from former conference center

NORTHPORT, Maine (WABI) -”We have a huge crowd, a lot of phone bidding, a lot of internet bidding, far better than we thought it was going to be, but there’s such interest in this property and the contents of it.”

Kaja Veilleux, an owner of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, served as one of the auctioneers as nearly everything at the former corporate retreat and event center, Point Lookout in Northport, was sold.

"We sold the bowling alley, then we sold the restaurant, then we sold the main buildings, we sold the gatehouse, we sold the stones around them."

The pavilion the auction was being held in was sold, even the chairs the bidders were sitting in.

"I came out to buy two chairs, and there's more than two chairs, so yay!"

Shelagh Emery and her son Stewart were browsing for anything they could use. Stewart joked that his mother would buy quite a bit more than they came for if given the chance.

“Definitely her sensibility today, so we don’t have a yard sale by the time she buys half the stuff here.”

Around 1000 lots were scheduled to be auctioned off, representing thousands of items.

“You have to buy a large quantity, which makes sense because you’d be here for four and a half months. One person bought 104 bowling balls. I’m going to check in with him to see if I can buy one before I go, that’s my goal.” said bidder Barbara Pinkham.

Aside from the bowling ball, Amber Small and Barbara Pinkham were searching for supplies for Penobscot Christian School.

"We're here looking for things to meet COVID standards and a good price. Tables and chairs that can be easily washed down and not upholstered."

Others, like Skip Moody of Gerrity Industries, were in search of supplies for their business.

“Office supplies, the golf cart, other miscellaneous things.”

Veilleux said bids were aggressive, and the sale was a success.

"I'm sure it will be hundreds of thousands of dollars before we get done for the end of the day. Everything's gotta go, no matter what it brings"

All the items will be removed by the buyers within a week.

