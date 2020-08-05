Nurses call on lawmakers to pass HEROES act

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nurses represented by the Maine State Nurses Association are calling on lawmakers to make more efforts to protect healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a rally outside the Federal Building in Bangor, they called for the U.S. Senate to pass the HEROES Act.

It's a three-trillion dollar proposal that would promise local production of Personal Protective Equipment.

That's something healthcare workers still say they are being forced to reuse.

It would also provide a second stimulus check and other economic relief

The nurses say an increase in PPE funding could save lives.

”Nurses and other healthcare workers are getting extremely sick while caring for their patients. My heart is heavy when I tell you that at least 174 nurses in the U.S. have died from COVID-19,” said Cokie Giles, the President of the Maine State Nurses Association.

