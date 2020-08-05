Advertisement

North Atlantic Conference adds three new members, now has 12 full time schools

(WAGM)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The North Atlantic Conference announcing this week it will add three new members when they resume play. There are five Maine schools in the Conference. The new schools are all in New York. SUNY Poly, SUNY Cobleskill and Cazenovia College bring the conference to 12 full membership schools. It will likely mean east and west divisions which will help with travel.

