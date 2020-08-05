North Atlantic Conference adds three new members, now has 12 full time schools

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The North Atlantic Conference announcing this week it will add three new members when they resume play. There are five Maine schools in the Conference. The new schools are all in New York. SUNY Poly, SUNY Cobleskill and Cazenovia College bring the conference to 12 full membership schools. It will likely mean east and west divisions which will help with travel.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.