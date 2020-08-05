New study from UMaine finds that wild blueberry extracts could help in healing process

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A new study from the University of Maine finds that some blueberry extracts could help in the healing process.

Professor Dorothy Klimis-Zacas and her team have found that polyphenols seem to have an impact on cell migration and blood vessel formation.

The bioactive compounds naturally occur in blueberries.

A recently published study from her lab evaluated two polyphenol fractions in blueberries.

Her team's goal is to put a product on the market that would enhance healing and tissue regeneration in difficult to treat injuries like burns.

They're confident that it will work in clinical studies, since it worked in pre-clinical studies on animals.

“The wild blueberry, it’s an indigenous product of Maine. It will help the Maine economy. It’s also all-natural ingredients that will be contained in the topical applications which is very important. There are no side effects. It’s not going to be expensive. It will contain any additives. It will be all natural,” said Klimis-Zacas.

Her team is also examining the potential of wild blueberry polyphenols to reduce inflammation.

That is associated with widespread chronic diseases including obesity and heart disease.

“Angiogenesis is Differentially Modulated by Anthocyanin and Phenolic Acid Extracts from Wild Blueberry (V. angustifolum) Through PI3K Pathway” was published in the Journal of Medicinal Food in July 2020.

